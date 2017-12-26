Burnsville family picks up pieces after Christmas Eve fire

- A Burnsville family is picking up the pieces after their lives were shattered by a Christmas Eve fire, destroying their mobile home, Christmas tree and all the gifts that remained underneath.

Danielle Habisch had just dropped her children off at a family member's house when she came home to get her family's presents, rounding the corner only to find all her worldly possessions going up in smoke. No people were hurt, but the family's four cats and a rabbit weren't able to escape the blaze.

"This is by far the hardest thing I've ever been through," she said. "We lost everything. Everything."

Now holed up in a hotel for the remainder of the holidays, friends family and total strangers--hearing of the family's plight--rallied together to give the Habisches a proper Christmas, presents and all.

"I’m not one to ask for help, so seeing all the help without having to ask for it—it really made me grateful for just everything," Danielle said. "“We’re together, so that's really all that matters right now.”