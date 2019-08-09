< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story423075780" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423075780" data-article-version="1.0">Burglary suspect stabbed multiple times by resident after allegedly forcing himself into home</h1>
</header> data-article-id="423075780" data-article-version="1.0">Burglary suspect stabbed multiple times by resident after allegedly forcing himself into home</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423075780" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Burglary suspect stabbed multiple times by resident after allegedly forcing himself into home&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/burglary-suspect-stabbed-multiple-times-by-resident-after-allegedly-forcing-himself-into-home" data-title="Burglary suspect stabbed multiple times by resident after allegedly forcing himself into home" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/burglary-suspect-stabbed-multiple-times-by-resident-after-allegedly-forcing-himself-into-home" addthis:title="Burglary suspect stabbed multiple times by resident after allegedly forcing himself into home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423075780.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423075780");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423075780_423144183_103100"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423075780_423144183_103100";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423144183","video":"593422","title":"Burglary%20suspect%20stabbed%20multiple%20times%20by%20resident%20after%20allegedly%20forcing%20himself%20into%20home","caption":"A%20St.%20Paul%20resident%20stabbed%20a%C2%A0burglary%20suspect%20multiple%20times%20after%20the%20suspect%20allegedly%20forced%20himself%20inside%20the%20home%20and%20attacked%20the%20resident%2C%C2%A0according%20to%20the%20criminal%20complaint.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FBurglary_suspect_stabbed_multiple_times__0_7585563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FBurglary_suspect_stabbed_multiple_times_by_resid_593422_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660015877%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQJ3xyVIGbKLT10bu497OsObvru4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fburglary-suspect-stabbed-multiple-times-by-resident-after-allegedly-forcing-himself-into-home"}},"createDate":"Aug 09 2019 10:31PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423075780_423144183_103100",video:"593422",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Burglary_suspect_stabbed_multiple_times__0_7585563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520St.%2520Paul%2520resident%2520stabbed%2520a%25C2%25A0burglary%2520suspect%2520multiple%2520times%2520after%2520the%2520suspect%2520allegedly%2520forced%2520himself%2520inside%2520the%2520home%2520and%2520attacked%2520the%2520resident%252C%25C2%25A0according%2520to%2520the%2520criminal%2520complaint.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/09/Burglary_suspect_stabbed_multiple_times_by_resid_593422_1800.mp4?Expires=1660015877&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QJ3xyVIGbKLT10bu497OsObvru4",eventLabel:"Burglary%20suspect%20stabbed%20multiple%20times%20by%20resident%20after%20allegedly%20forcing%20himself%20into%20home-423144183",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fburglary-suspect-stabbed-multiple-times-by-resident-after-allegedly-forcing-himself-into-home"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423075780"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:31PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 07:10AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423075780-423078731" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/Eide%20mugshot_1565385300039.jpg_7584259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Jail</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423075780" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A St. Paul resident stabbed a burglary suspect multiple times after the suspect allegedly forced himself inside the home and attacked the resident, according to the criminal complaint.</p><p>Craig Steven Eide of South St. Paul is charged with first-degree burglary with assault. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.</p><p>According to the charges, Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. a couple was sitting in their living room when they noticed a man, later identified as Eide, breaking into a vehicle on the 400 block of Smith Avenue North in St. Paul. </p><p>The husband called 911, but Eide apparently overheard the phone call. The caller's wife told police Eide came up to the couple's window and said, "I heard what you said!" Eide then pulled the air conditioner out of the window and attempted to get inside their home, but could only get in halfway, so he went for the back door.</p><p>The husband, still on the phone with 911, rushed to lock the back door, but Eide forced himself inside.</p><p>The 911 dispatcher heard yelling and the husband begging Eide not to hurt him.</p><p>In an interview with police, the husband said Eide punched him in the face and demanded money, saying "You have five seconds, or I'll end you." The husband started looking for his wallet, but after realizing he did not know where it was, he took action. He grabbed a knife from the butcher block and stabbed Eide. </p><p>"This person did the right thing," said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders. "It's amazing what can happen in a matter of minutes."</p><p>Eide ran into the basement. The husband told police he followed Eide downstairs because he didn't know where his wife was, and he was afraid Eide was looking for her. When the husband found Eide, he "stabbed him as many times as [he] could." </p><p>"This is the plot of a horror movie. Someone breaks into your house. Someone is threatening to kill you. Someone doesn't stop even after you've confronted them. It just went on and on and on. Its nothing short of a nightmare," Linders said.</p><p>When police arrived, they found blood splattered throughout the kitchen and followed the blood trail to the basement door. Officer's called out to the husband and he came upstairs covered in blood. Medics took him to the hospital to be treated for cuts on his hands and fingers.</p><p>In the basement, officers found Eide lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his head and throughout his body.</p><p>During the husband's interview with police, he "repeatedly asked how Eide was doing."</p><p>Eide is still at the hospital receiving treatment. He has had four previous felony convictions. Investigators are grateful the couple made it through their close encounter with a home intruder.</p><p>"We're hopeful for them. But, not everyone makes the leap from the baseball diamond to a patrol car. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Wing native goes from Twins prospect to Minnesota State Patrol</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Switching careers is always a daunting proposition. But, not everyone makes the leap from the baseball diamond to a patrol car. </p><p>"It's definitely a relief to be out on my own," says Patrick Kelly.</p><p>After a year and a half of training to be a state trooper, Patrick Kelly is finally hitting the road.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/video-funnel-cloud-spotted-in-alexandria-minn-sunday" title="Video: Funnel cloud spotted in Alexandria, Minn. Sunday" data-articleId="423319739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Ian_Leonard_talks_funnel_clouds_in_Minne_0_7586922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Ian_Leonard_talks_funnel_clouds_in_Minne_0_7586922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Ian_Leonard_talks_funnel_clouds_in_Minne_0_7586922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Ian_Leonard_talks_funnel_clouds_in_Minne_0_7586922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Ian_Leonard_talks_funnel_clouds_in_Minne_0_7586922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Viewers sent in a number of photos and videos of funnel clouds on Sunday near Alexandria. Ian Leonard explained why you see them when the weather isn't severe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Funnel cloud spotted in Alexandria, Minn. Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A FOX 9 viewer captured a video that appears to show a funnel cloud in Alexandria, Minnesota Sunday.</p><p>Amanda Haroldson Aarsvold sent in the video which appears to show the cloud before it dissipated in the air. </p><p>According to the National Weather Service, some vorticity, or spin, produced some funnel clouds near the Alexandria area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jamar-clark-s-sister-say-her-concern-lies-with-change-justice-not-settlement-money" title="Jamar Clark's sister says her concern lies with change, justice, not settlement money" data-articleId="423317335" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Jamar_Clark_s_sister_say_her_concern_lie_0_7587112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Jamar_Clark_s_sister_say_her_concern_lie_0_7587112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Jamar_Clark_s_sister_say_her_concern_lie_0_7587112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Jamar_Clark_s_sister_say_her_concern_lie_0_7587112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Jamar_Clark_s_sister_say_her_concern_lie_0_7587112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thursday, attorneys announced a tentative agreement is in place for a settlement in the shooting of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jamar Clark's sister says her concern lies with change, justice, not settlement money</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 11:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thursday, attorneys announced a tentative agreement is in place for a settlement in the shooting of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis police.</p><p>Now, for the first time since the deal was reached, we are hearing from the sister of Clark, Tiffany Roberson, who says the family’s work doesn’t end with a check.</p><p>The police officers’ union says the officers’ actions that night were justified and no money should be awarded in Jamar Clark’s case. Roberson says no amount of cash will ever bring her brother back. For her, this fight has always been about justice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/video-funnel-cloud-spotted-in-alexandria-minn-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Funnel%20cloud%20formatted_1565576547819.jpg_7586881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Amanda Haroldson Aarsvold)" title="Funnel cloud Alexandria"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Funnel cloud spotted in Alexandria, Minn. Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-trade-for-kicker-release-kevin-mcdermott"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/kevin%20mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg_7586886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kevin McDermott was released Sunday after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)" title="kevin mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vikings trade for kicker, release Kevin McDermott</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jamar-clark-s-sister-say-her-concern-lies-with-change-justice-not-settlement-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/7%20JAMAR%20CLARK%20SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png_7586910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7 JAMAR CLARK SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jamar Clark's sister says her concern lies with change, justice, not settlement money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/experts-worry-as-invasive-starry-stonewort-nears-lake-minnetonka"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/9%20P%20-%20STARRY%20STONEWART_00.00.51.04_1565573991144.png_7586868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Starry Stonewort concerns local officials, who fear it might migrate over to the area's largest lake: Lake Minnetonka. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-trade-for-kicker-release-kevin-mcdermott" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/kevin%20mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg_7586886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/kevin%20mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg_7586886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/kevin%20mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg_7586886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/kevin%20mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg_7586886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/kevin%20mcdermott_1565576800928.jpg_7586886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;McDermott&#x20;was&#x20;released&#x20;Sunday&#x20;after&#x20;four&#x20;seasons&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Vikings&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Jerry&#x20;Holt&#x2f;Star&#x20;Tribune&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vikings trade for kicker, release Kevin McDermott</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jamar-clark-s-sister-say-her-concern-lies-with-change-justice-not-settlement-money" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/7%20JAMAR%20CLARK%20SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png_7586910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/7%20JAMAR%20CLARK%20SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png_7586910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/7%20JAMAR%20CLARK%20SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png_7586910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/7%20JAMAR%20CLARK%20SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png_7586910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/7%20JAMAR%20CLARK%20SETTLEMENT_00.00.44.14_1565574893311.png_7586910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jamar Clark's sister says her concern lies with change, justice, not settlement money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/experts-worry-as-invasive-starry-stonewort-nears-lake-minnetonka" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/9%20P%20-%20STARRY%20STONEWART_00.00.51.04_1565573991144.png_7586868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/9%20P%20-%20STARRY%20STONEWART_00.00.51.04_1565573991144.png_7586868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/9%20P%20-%20STARRY%20STONEWART_00.00.51.04_1565573991144.png_7586868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/9%20P%20-%20STARRY%20STONEWART_00.00.51.04_1565573991144.png_7586868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/9%20P%20-%20STARRY%20STONEWART_00.00.51.04_1565573991144.png_7586868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starry&#x20;Stonewort&#x20;concerns&#x20;local&#x20;officials&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;fear&#x20;it&#x20;might&#x20;migrate&#x20;over&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;area&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;largest&#x20;lake&#x3a;&#x20;Lake&#x20;Minnetonka&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Experts worry as invasive Starry Stonewort nears Lake Minnetonka</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-found-dead-in-backyard-of-wisconsin-home-after-call-for-woman-who-stabbed-boyfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man found dead in backyard of Wisconsin home after call for woman who stabbed boyfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/researcher-discovers-112-year-old-fish-living-in-minnesota-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Old%20fish_1565569527207.jpg_7586772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Old%20fish_1565569527207.jpg_7586772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Old%20fish_1565569527207.jpg_7586772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Old%20fish_1565569527207.jpg_7586772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Old%20fish_1565569527207.jpg_7586772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;bigmouth&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;buffalo&#x20;showing&#x20;orange&#x20;pigmentation&#x20;spots&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Alec&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lackmann&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Researcher discovers 112-year-old fish living in Minnesota lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 