Brooklyn Park man found guilty of murdering seven-month-old

- A Brooklyn Park man was convicted of killing his girlfriend's seven-month-old baby Tuesday, just a few hours after the jury reconvened following the holiday weekend.

25-year-old Chris McMorris had recently found out Trinity Selby was not his child, according to a criminal complaint, with her daycare reporting multiple signs of abuse prior to the fatal incident in March 2016.

An autopsy revealed 11 fractured ribs and bruising to Selby's face, head, abdomen, back and buttocks, as well as a lacerated liver that caused internal bleeding. It was a brutal beating by the child's caretaker, leading the jury to recognize "aggravating factors" in the case.

McMorris was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, and will be sentenced Feb. 6. He faces more than 40 years in prison.