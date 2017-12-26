7 ATVs damaged in Brainerd, Minnesota hit-and-run

- The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged 7 ATVs parked in the Power Lodge lot in Brainerd over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 at the Power Lodge on Highway 371. Video surveillance captured a gray or silver Dodge Ram pickup sliding off of the highway and hitting 7 ATVs parked at the Power Lodge. Extensive damage was done to the ATV’s along with the suspect vehicle.

Vehicle parts located at the scene indicate that the suspect vehicle is a 2003-2009 Dodge Ram pickup. A surveillance image of the pickup is attached to this story.

The sheriff’s office said the pickup was driven by a man, who was alone. He left the scene southbound on Highway 371. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.