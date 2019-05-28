< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Brainerd area resort guests rescue 3 men pulled under by current Brainerd area resort guests rescue 3 men pulled under by current Guests at the Gull Lake Resort on Gull Lake rescued three men who had been pulled under the water by the strong current where the lake meets the Gull River. current where the lake meets the Gull River. (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch) (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch)
Guests at the Gull Lake Resort on Gull Lake rescued three men who had been pulled under the water by the strong current where the lake meets the Gull River. (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch) (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch)
Guests at the Gull Lake Resort on Gull Lake rescued three men who had been pulled under the water by the strong current where the lake meets the Gull River. (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch) (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch)
Guests at the Gull Lake Resort on Gull Lake rescued three men who had been pulled under the water by the strong current where the lake meets the Gull River. (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch) (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch) (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch) (Photo credit: Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch)
Posted May 28 2019 10:23AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:06AM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - Guests at a resort rescued three men who had been pulled underwater by the strong current where Gull Lake meets the Gull River in the Brainerd area Sunday afternoon. </p><p>According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, a man had waded into the water and got caught by the current at the mouth of the river where it leaves the lake. Two men went into the water to help the man in distress and all three were quickly pulled underwater by the current. </p><p>Two guests at the Gull Lake Resort went into the water and were able to rescue all three men and get them safely to shore. They administered first aid to the victims until first responders arrived. </p><p>The three victims were transported to a hospital in Brainerd for observation. </p><p>The sheriff's office said the water levels on the lake and the river are high from the snow melt and heavy spring rain. At 6.68 inches, Twin Cities rainfall already above average for May
By Jennifer McDermed, FOX 9
Posted May 28 2019 01:52PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 01:59PM CDT
The month of May is coming to an end, but not without another chance of rain. As of May 27, the Twin Cities have received 6.68 inches of rain for the month of May. That is 3.76 inches above the monthly average! But it can always be worse, right? Fire: 4 arson fires set in St. Paul in 4-hour period Monday morning
Posted May 28 2019 11:12AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:50AM CDT
The St. Paul Fire Department is investigating four fires they say were intentionally set in a four-hour period in the Macalester-Groveland and Merriam Park neighborhoods early Monday morning. The fire department said the fires occurred between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Anyone with information or security video footage is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Sheriff: Bison remains on loose near Rochester, Minn.
Posted May 28 2019 11:31AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:59AM CDT
A bison remains on the loose Tuesday near Rochester, Minnesota, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reported on Monday that the bison was roaming in the area of 40th Street Southwest and Bamber Valley Road. A sheriff's deputy told FOX 9 the bison had still not been caught as of Tuesday morning. 