- The family of a boy who was thrown from the third floor balcony at Mall of America gave an update on his condition Thursday, saying he has “suffered from non-life threatening complications from his injuries which have required additional procedures to correct."

The update was posted on a GoFundMe page for the boy that eclipsed the $1 million mark a few weeks ago.

“He is recovering, and his spirit is strong – but there is still a long road ahead,” said the post. “We are thankful to Jesus for lifting us up and providing ongoing healing.”

Shortly after the incident, the boy’s family said he was “alert and conscious” but still in serious condition.

On the morning of Friday, April 12, the boy and his mother were at the mall with a friend and their child. They were outside the Rainforest Café when a stranger approached them, picked up Landen and threw him over the balcony.

The boy fell approximately 39 feet, according to police. Officers rendered aid to him and he was taken to Children’s Hospital.

The suspect, 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda, was arrested a short time later while waiting for the light rail train at the mall. He is charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder.

Aranda told police he had gone to the mall the day before looking for an adult to kill, but it did not work out, the charges say. He returned the following day and chose the 5-year-old boy instead.