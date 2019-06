- The 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this year has undergone more than 15 medical procedures or surgeries and remains in intensive care due to his injuries and severe complications from the fall, his family says.

In an update posted to their GoFundMe page Wednesday, the family said the boy, known only as Landen, has had surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg and removal of his spleen, as well as procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach and facial and skill fractures. He also had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver “because of the serious complications he continues to endure,” they said.

His family is still unsure when he will be able to return home.

On the morning of April 12, Landen and his mother were at the mall with a friend and their child. They were outside the Rainforest Cafe when a stranger approached them, picked up Landen and threw him over the balcony.

Police estimate he fell approximately 39 feet. Officers rendered aid to him, and he was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda, a short time later while he was waiting for the light rail train. He pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and, in June, was sentenced 19 years in prison.

Aranda told investigators he had gone to the mall the day before looking for an adult to kill, but it did not "work out." He returned the following day, randomly choosing the 5-year-old boy instead.

Landen’s family is continuing to ask for prayers and best wishes for his recovery.

“While the miracle of his survival is what we celebrate and thank Jesus for every day, we must also acknowledge that our beautiful boy has been on a very challenging road to recovery,” his family said.

The GoFundMe for Landen has raised more than $1 million so far.