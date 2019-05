- Body camera video captured the moment officials used CPR to save a fawn Tuesday in Oak Grove, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Andover Fire Department, crews helped rescue two small fawns from a small creek near the 21100 block of Sycamore Street Northwest.

A deputy administered CPR and gave oxygen to the more critical fawn, the sheriff's office said. Both fawns survived.

"CPR isn't just for humans," Andover fire officials wrote in a Facebook post.