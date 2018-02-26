Body camera video shows Pasco Co. deputy, K9 split up to catch suspects

- Body camera video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy and his K9 partner capturing two men accused of stealing and crashing a SUV.

Saturday, Sheriff Chris Nocco says, Jacob Montgomery drove off with David Brunton in the passenger’s seat inside a stolen Ford Explorer. The two are accused of leading Dep. Nick Carmack on a chase that ended when the two crashed into a pole on a road in Hudson.

The two tried to run away, so Nocco says Deputy Carmack released his K9 partner, Shep, on Montgomery.

The deputy apprehended Brunton and made the handcuffed suspect run along with him on a frantic chase to retrieve his K9 and the other suspect.

“He probably was worried,” Nocco said “That’s his dog, that’s his partner.”

The sheriff says Carmack found the second suspect with K9 Shep clenched to his arm at the end of a dirt road.

Backup arrived and both men were taken into custody. Nocco says Montgomery and Brunton are facing numerous that stem from the stolen vehicle and fleeing a law enforcement officer and his K9.

"Nick is an unbelievable deputy, like all of our deputies," Sheriff Nocco told FOX 13. "It shows the passion for the deputy, for the K9."