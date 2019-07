- Officials are asking boaters to be on the lookout for a missing man whofell overboard near the marina in Lake City, Minnesota.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, any boaters using the Mississippi between Wabasha and the Lake City Marina should keep an eye out for a 69-year-old man who fell overboard.

Boaters are asked to respect the searchers and give them some space.

If you have any information, contact the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.