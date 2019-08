- Two men had a scary encounter during this weekend's storms after their anchored sailboat capsized on Big Kandiyohi Lake.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:23 a.m. Sunday, officials received a call of a possible overturned sailboat on Big Kandiyohi Lake. The men on board were sleeping when the boat capsized due to storm winds.

The two went into the water below the boat and became separated. One man was able to swim about a mile to the shore where he called for help from a friend. They called 911 and went back out on a pontoon to search for the man.

The other man was able to swim to shore and seek help at another residence. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.