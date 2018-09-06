Beer tricycle, ice cream-filled waffles among new U.S. Bank Stadium foods this season

Bubble Waffle: Freshly baked waffle dough filled with ice cream, custard, yogurt or whipped cream, then personalized with a variety of toppings and drizzles.

Chickie and Pete's crab fries with their signature cheese sauce, signature cheese steak and chicken cutlets.

BeerCycle – An over-sized tricycle equipped to serve two varieties of draft beer will be positioned in one location at the beginning of the game, then pedaled to another position for the remainder of the game.

- The Vikings, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and Aramark announced the new menu items for fans to enjoy at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

With restaurant partners old and new, U.S. Bank Stadium will offer a wide variety of meals, snacks and desserts in 2018.

Among the new partners is the Market Bar-B-Que, a Minneapolis restaurant for over 70 years that specializes in smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches as well as jumbo smoked wings.

Bibuta, a Minneapolis sushi restaurant, will also be featured in 2018 with its signature Bigeye tuna and Norwegian salmon sushi burritos and bowls.

After debuting at the Super Bowl, Chickie and Pete’s crab fries, cheese steak and chicken cutlets are back at U.S. Bank Stadium by popular demand.

For dessert lovers, Bubble Waffle will also make its regular season debut after turning heads at the Super Bowl. Bubble Waffle offers freshly baked waffle dough filled with ice cream, custard, yogurt or whipped cream.

Outside the restaurant partnerships, fans can also enjoy a list of general concession items including an over-sized tricycle serving draft beer. Here are the new concession items to be offered: