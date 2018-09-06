Beer tricycle, ice cream-filled waffles among new U.S. Bank Stadium foods this season
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KMSP) - The Vikings, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and Aramark announced the new menu items for fans to enjoy at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.
With restaurant partners old and new, U.S. Bank Stadium will offer a wide variety of meals, snacks and desserts in 2018.
Among the new partners is the Market Bar-B-Que, a Minneapolis restaurant for over 70 years that specializes in smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches as well as jumbo smoked wings.
Bibuta, a Minneapolis sushi restaurant, will also be featured in 2018 with its signature Bigeye tuna and Norwegian salmon sushi burritos and bowls.
After debuting at the Super Bowl, Chickie and Pete’s crab fries, cheese steak and chicken cutlets are back at U.S. Bank Stadium by popular demand.
For dessert lovers, Bubble Waffle will also make its regular season debut after turning heads at the Super Bowl. Bubble Waffle offers freshly baked waffle dough filled with ice cream, custard, yogurt or whipped cream.
Outside the restaurant partnerships, fans can also enjoy a list of general concession items including an over-sized tricycle serving draft beer. Here are the new concession items to be offered:
- BeerCycle: The over-sized tricycle will be positioned in one location and then it will be pedaled to another position to finish the game.
- Grilled corn with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, picked cilantro and chili con limon seasoning. (Sections 101 and 347)
- House-cured roast pork with shaved ham, swiss, house garlic pickles, mustard on a local Cuban roll. (Sections 101 and 346)
- Swedish meatballs on a stick with lingonberry chutney (Section 114 - State Fair Favorites)
- Dippin Dots – Gluten and dairy free Nordic ice available along with the classic favorites (Sections 129 and 347)
- 1st and Fry Co. – A new concession stand featuring expanded offerings of crowd favorites such as chicken tenders, cheese curds and French fries (Section 127)
- Minneapolis Cocktail Co. – Formerly known as Mill City Grill, this concession stand will now provide a variety of cocktails and beers (Section 130)
- Highland Park Whisky – As the northernmost Scotch distillery in the world, Highland Park’s award-winning whisky will be served throughout the stadium and will have a dedicated bar in the Upper East Concourse.