Bear bites 16-year-old jogging near Ely, DNR issues notice to residents Share f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420945345");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420945345-403226824"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(North St. Paul Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(North St. Paul Police Department)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420945345-403226824" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/Bear%20in%20tree_1556224318799.jpg_7171624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(North St. Paul Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(North St. Paul Police Department)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Posted Jul 29 2019 03:32PM CDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 03:50PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - A black bear bit a 16-year-old girl while she was jogging near Ely, Minnesota last week, prompting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to issue a warning to residents in the area. </p><p>On July 22 at 4:30 p.m., the victim was jogging on a path east of Ely near White Iron Lake when the bear charged her from behind and bit her on the leg, the DNR said. Officials said that is not normal behavior for a bear. </p><p>The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released. </p><p>Later that evening, a DNR conservation officer killed a bear at a garbage bin near where the girl was bitten. The bear showed no fear of people and was not rabid or undernourished. </p><p>The DNR believes the bear that bit the jogger was the same bear that was killed by the conservation officer, but it will take several weeks to link the DNA collected from the victim to the dead bear. </p><p>The DNR says it is possible the bear who bit the jogger is still in the area. Other unwary, fed bears have been reported in the area as well. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Bruins__David_Backes_hosting_Athletes_fo_0_7570528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Bruins__David_Backes_hosting_Athletes_fo_0_7570528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Bruins__David_Backes_hosting_Athletes_fo_0_7570528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Bruins__David_Backes_hosting_Athletes_fo_0_7570528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Bruins__David_Backes_hosting_Athletes_fo_0_7570528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boston Bruins right winger and Minnesota native David Backes is back in the State of Hockey in the offseason for a good cause." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bruins' David Backes hosting Athletes for Animals fundraiser in Brooklyn Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boston Bruins right winger and Minnesota native David Backes is back in the State of Hockey in the offseason for a good cause.</p><p>The former Mankato Mavericks star and his wife Kelly run a foundation called Athletes for Animals, which works to promote responsible pet ownership and pet adoption and raise funds to support pet adoption.</p><p>Athletes for Animals will be hosting an upcoming fundraiser called the Minnesota Meritage Wine Tasting Event. It will be held on Aug. 18 at Leopold's Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/12-people-suffer-minor-injuries-after-truck-crashes-into-building-in-minneapolis" title="12 people suffer minor injuries after truck crashes into building in Minneapolis" data-articleId="421947824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/12/06/minneapolis%20police_1449439458364_590418_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/12/06/minneapolis%20police_1449439458364_590418_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/12/06/minneapolis%20police_1449439458364_590418_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/12/06/minneapolis%20police_1449439458364_590418_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/12/06/minneapolis%20police_1449439458364_590418_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 people suffer minor injuries after truck crashes into building in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twelve people were hurt after a truck crashed into a building Friday evening in the Hawthorne neighborhood of north Minneapolis.</p><p>Officers were called to a building near the corner of Lowry and Colfax avenues around 9:35 p.m. for the accident.</p><p>Police believe the driver suffered a medical issue that ended with his truck getting lodged into the side of the building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-walz-says-minnesota-taxpayers-will-have-to-pay-for-officials-mistake" title="Gov. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes" data-articleId="421940638" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor Tim Walz says taxpayers will have to bear the brunt of a mistake that lead to the state overpaying two Native American tribes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Tim Walz says taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars owed to the feds because state officials messed up.</p><p>Walz says Human Services officials have no idea what they paid to two Native American tribes for federally-funded medical services -- and state investigators have been brought in to figure out how big the problem is.</p><p>Walz says the mistakes started five years ago and were caught in May when new safeguards went in place. Featured Videos Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-state-fair-s-blue-ribbon-baker-celebrating-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/526GR7XU.MXF_12.35.57.04_1564787868607_7569545_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="526GR7XU.MXF_12.35.57.04_1564787868607.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota State Fair's 'Blue Ribbon Baker' celebrating 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings/players-step-up-effort-at-vikings-camp-after-coach-calls-out-defense"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/TZ1%20-%20VIKINGS%20CAMP_00.00.25.23_1564787510211.png_7569544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TZ1 - VIKINGS CAMP_00.00.25.23_1564787510211.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Players step up effort at Vikings camp after coach calls out defense</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary 