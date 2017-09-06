BCA obtains full personnel files of officers involved in Damond shooting

- As investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue their probe into the police shooting of Justine Damond almost two months ago in south Minneapolis, the agency has acquired the unredacted personnel files of both officers involved in the incident.

Two weeks ago Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he expected to make a charging decision by next year, following the precedent he set on the last few officer-involved shootings.

The new evidence fills out details on the background of Officer Mohamed Noor, who fired the fatal shot from the passenger seat of a police cruiser, and his partner Matthew Harrity, who was driving the car at the time.

Damond--a soon-to-be-married Australian national and meditation teacher in Minneapolis--had called 911 twice that night to report a potential sexual assault, drawing officers down the alleyway before she ran out of her house and slapped the back of their car, startling the officers.

The incident ultimately led to the ouster of Police Chief Janeé Harteau, who was replaced by her assistant, Medaria Arradondo.

The search warrant outlines the personnel files Special Agent Douglas Henning took, including medical and psychological evaluations of both officers. The information, taken from the Minneapolis Police Department Headquarters last week, took up one CD and two envelopes.