1 dead, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Gilbert, Minn.

- A suspect has died and a deputy was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert that left a person dead and a deputy with non-life threatening injuries. Around 1:15 p.m., officers were trying to locate someone wanted on a warrant; they encountered a vehicle believed to be connected with the person on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue West.

Officials have identified the suspect as Jeffrey John Golnick, 40, of Chaska.

At one point, Golnick exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers chased him and, at one point, several shots were fired. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The BCA has recovered a handgun at the scene.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The deputy was treated and released.

The BCA is conducting the investigation at the request of the Gilbert Police Department and the St. Louis County sheriff’s office.