Bay City school teacher caught with student by father

- The Bay City Police Department released the following statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday:

On Friday, December 15, 2017, at approximately 1:34 p.m., Detectives responded to Bay City High School to meet with Bay City ISD Police. Upon arrival, Detectives were advised of a case of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student that occurred on Thursday, December 14, 2017.

Bay City ISD PD had received information that Teacher Rachel Gonzalez, 44, Bay City, had allegedly been caught in the back seat of a vehicle with the 13-year-old victim by the child's father. The vehicle had been parked in a parking lot located in the 5200 block of Oak Manor Blvd.

At the request of the District Attorney, Bay City ISD PD turned the case over to Bay City PD Detectives for investigation. During the investigation Detectives got a search warrant to seize and access the phone belonging to the victim. At that time, they were able to locate evidence indicating there was an improper relationship and Detectives requested warrants for the arrest of Gonzalez.

On December 22, 2017, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Officers served the warrants on Gonzalez. She was transported to the Matagorda County Jail where she was booked in on charges of On-Line Solicitation of a Minor and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.