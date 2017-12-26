Hunter missing since Christmas Day in northeastern Minnesota

- Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating an overdue hunter.

According to the St. Louis County sheriff's office, David Quiser, 72, had told a family member he was going hunting near Highway 24 and Holm Road in Beatty Township on Monday afternoon, but he never returned home.

Crews searched the area where Quiser was reportedly hunting, but he has not been found.

Quiser is believed to be driving a tan colored 2002 Ford Crew cab pickup with the Minnesota license plate 56ZJ.

Anyone who has information about Quiser's whereabouts is asked to call 911.