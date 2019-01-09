Authorities, family asking for help after dog stolen in Buffalo, Minn.

- A family in Buffalo, Minnesota is asking for help after their dog was reportedly stolen from their yard over the weekend.

According to the Wright County sheriff's office, shortly before 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 2500 Eckert Avenue SE on a theft report. Owner Lawrence Kane told officers that his dog was taken from his yard.

Kane said that around 6 p.m., he heard what sounded like car doors shutting and his dog barking near his property. He then noticed his dog was missing. Kane was unable to provide a vehicle description or license plate. The owner also said he found his dog's paw prints near boot prints and tire tracks.

Maddie is a one-and-a-half-year-old female black lab. She is approximately 60 pounds and up to date on her vaccinations. Maddie was last seen with a blaze orange collar, which has a tag on it.

Kane said he purchased Maddie for approximately $800 as a puppy and estimated that she was now

worth about $2,500 due to the training that he has done with her.

Authorities noted fresh tire tracks and paw prints in Kane's driveway.

Kane gave authorities a cigarette butt he found in the snow near the scene, which authorities will test for DNA.