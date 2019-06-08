< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411566279" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411566279" data-article-version="1.0">Art project at Bde Maka Ska pays homage to Dakota people</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/art-project-at-bde-maka-ska-pays-homage-to-dakota-people?amp;usqp=mq331AQFKAGgAQE=&amp_js_v=0.1">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411566279"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 05:22PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411566279-411572225" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411566279" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS, MN (FOX 9)</strong> - An art project underway at Bde Maka Ska is taking a look at the lake’s former inhabitants, all while a legal battle over its name change remains ongoing.</p> <p>Saturday, we stopped by the project that is dedicated to the history and culture of the lake along with the cultural significance of the Dakota people.</p> <p>”We’re here not only to talk about the Dakota history but welcome all those that have supported us.”</p> <p>Standing along the shores of <a href="https://bdemakaska.net/" target="_blank"><strong>Bde Maka Ska</strong></a>, the land’s original inhabitants honored their past and future.</p> <p>“We are decedents of the community that lived here on the shores of Bde Maka Ska,” explains Kate Beane, project organizer.</p> <p>Kate Beane and her family helped cultivate this new lakeside project next to where her ancestors lived.</p> <p>“Bde Maka Ska translates to White Earth Lake,” she says. “We had a community of just a few people in 1829, and it grew to a community of over 200 people.”</p> <p>Anyone enjoying the lake’s east shore will see the cultural art on the sidewalks, a common area, and rock spiral design honoring the Dakota.</p> <p>“Being part of this project was incredibly valuable for me as a Dakota person to learn who I am and where I came from,” said Angela Two Stars, artist.</p> <p>“We worked with the decedents of this site and the public arts people to bring forward this site,” adds Sandy Spieler, artist.</p> <p>More change to the former Lake Calhoun named after a former Vice President and War Secretary John Calhoun who imposed the policy of removing Native American from their lands.</p> <p>“We’re in the process of reinstituting this place for its original inhabitants that were the Dakota people,” <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/kroger-issues-recall-for-frozen-berries-due-to-possible-health-risk" title="Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Kroger has issued a recall for certain frozen berries due to possibly being contaminated with Hepatitis A. Kroger is recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms. Kroger is recalling the berries that have been distributed to all Kroger stores across the country, including Fry's. The FDA informed Kroger of the contamination after a sample of the Private Selection was tested and was found to be contaminated. So far, no customer illnesses have been reported. According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from lasting a few weeks to several months. The items have been removed from store shelves and the customer recall notification system has been initiated. If you have questions, you can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-hat-not-hate-event-at-mall-of-america-takes-on-bullying" title="'Hat not Hate' event at Mall of America takes on bullying" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A knitting event at the Mall of America brought people together to fight against bullying..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Hat not Hate' event at Mall of America takes on bullying</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 06:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An event at the Mall of America on Saturday urged participants to come together with knitting, with an aim at preventing bullying.</p><p>The event marked World Knit in Public Day on Saturday.</p><p>Guests got a chance to learn basic crochet and knitting skills by making blue hats to fight against bullying.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-arrested-after-posing-as-social-worker-attempting-to-kidnap-child" title="Woman arrested after posing as social worker, attempting to kidnap child" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman arrested after posing as social worker, attempting to kidnap child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Santa Ana have arrested a woman suspected of impersonating a social worker in an attempt to kidnap a newborn child.</p><p>According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the woman went to a home in the 2300 block of Evergreen Street, near Warner Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. Friday and told a mother she was there to take her week-old child into protective custody. </p><p>Related: Woman poses as social worker in Orange County and tries kidnapping infant, police say</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-hat-not-hate-event-at-mall-of-america-takes-on-bullying"> <h3>'Hat not Hate' event at Mall of America takes on bullying</h3> </a> </li> url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_20190608230852"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hat not Hate' event at Mall of America takes on bullying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/art-project-at-bde-maka-ska-pays-homage-to-dakota-people"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Art project at Bde Maka Ska pays homage to Dakota people</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/whalen-s-no-13-retired-but-lynx-fall-to-sparks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_7367189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_20190608232217"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Whalen's No. 13 retired, but Lynx fall to Sparks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metro-transit-launches-electric-buses-for-new-c-line"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="metro transit electric buses"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Metro Transit launches electric buses for new C Line</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411566279'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-hat-not-hate-event-at-mall-of-america-takes-on-bullying" > <h3>'Hat not Hate' event at Mall of America takes on bullying</h3> </a> </li> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/_Hat_not_Hate__recruits_crocheters_to_fi_0_7367186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Hat not Hate' event at Mall of America takes on bullying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-arrested-after-posing-as-social-worker-attempting-to-kidnap-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/08/santa%20ana%20arrest_1560034689842.PNG_7367356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman arrested after posing as social worker, attempting to kidnap child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-police-investigate-shots-fired-in-uptown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/uptown-shots-fired-2_1560037904603_7367194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/uptown-shots-fired-2_1560037904603_7367194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/uptown-shots-fired-2_1560037904603_7367194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/uptown-shots-fired-2_1560037904603_7367194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/uptown-shots-fired-2_1560037904603_7367194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;from&#x20;viewer&#x20;Terry&#x20;P&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis police investigate shots fired in Uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/art-project-at-bde-maka-ska-pays-homage-to-dakota-people" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/938DD1MO.MXF_00.18.47.23_1560032034668_7367284_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Art project at Bde Maka Ska pays homage to Dakota people</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/whalen-s-no-13-retired-but-lynx-fall-to-sparks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_7367189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_7367189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_7367189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_7367189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Lynx_retired_Lindsay_Whalen_s_no__13_0_7367189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whalen's No. 13 retired, but Lynx fall to Sparks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411566279'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white 