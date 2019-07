- Heavy rain and wind damaged an art installation that was meant to be on display at the 3M Open this week in Blaine, Minnesota, according to a spokesperson for the event.

The Skynet installation "Symphonic Vision" was going to be at the 3M Open entryway.

After suffering weather damage over the weekend, it will no longer be on display.

Patrick Shearn and his studio Poetic Kinetics designed the piece.

The 3M Open goes from July 4 to July 7 at TPC Twin Cities.