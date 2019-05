- A weekend of wet weather is likely headed to the Twin Cities metro, but organizers for the Art-A-Whirl in northeast Minneapolis this weekend are taking it in stride.

Artist Michael Birawer can’t wait to open up his northeast Minneapolis gallery for the Art-A-Whirl crowds that he hopes will show up rain or shine.

“It’s usually beautiful out,” said Birawer. “We expect beautiful weather. Might not be happening this weekend, but people will still come.”

Birawer is famous for his whimsical distorted architectural creations including this brand new one featuring Allianz Field in St. Paul. His work will continue to be displayed inside the comfy confines of the historic Thorp Building this weekend.

So his advice: pack an umbrella and come enjoy the art!

Just a couple blocks away at Bauhaus Brew Labs, they’re gearing up for their annual Liquid Zoo festival with an outdoor stage and beer taps.

“Art-A-Whirl is one of the biggest open studio art crawls in the country and it is a weekend where entire community comes together to celebrate, support the incredibly rich art history in the community,” said Lydia Haines, a co-owner of Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Haines would like to draw some 5,000 art and beer fans during the next few days regardless of what Mother Nature has up her sleeve.

“It is always fun - rain or shine,” said Haines. “We always have a really good time. There’s some awesome local music and we have a blast.”