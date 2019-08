Minneapolis Police say officers shot and killed an armed man in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police say officers shot and killed an armed man in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Friday morning.

- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the armed man shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers Friday.

The victim has been identified as Mario Philip Benjamin, 32. He has no permanent address.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a call of a woman who was shot on the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North. The woman was located and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer then encountered an armed man, identified as Benjamin. During a confrontation, shots were fired.

Benjamin was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The officers had body worn cameras that were recording at the time.