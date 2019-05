Photo Courtesy: Apple Valley Police Department Photo Courtesy: Apple Valley Police Department

- An Apple Valley police officer came to the rescue of a fawn attempting to cross a road.

According to a Facebook post made by the police department, residents saw the fawn Thursday struggling to cross a roadway.

Body camera video captured the officer giving the fawn a little assist to get out of the gutter. Once righted onto its legs, the fawn scampered off into a grassy area where its mother was waiting nearby.

May is a common time to see fawns in Minnesota. Wildlife experts say people may see fawns laying by themselves while its mother is off getting food. This is typical behavior for deer and the fawns should be left alone. However if the situation appears more serious, contact the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at (651)486-9453 for advice.