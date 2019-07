- The Animal Humane Society is hosting a "Hoppy Hour" Sunday to help find permanent homes for little critters.

According to an AHS spokesperson, the organization is "busting at the seams with critters," including rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and gerbils.

The AHS has about 50 ginea pigs, mice and gerbils and 26 rabbits.

So, from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, the AHS will participate in "Hoppy Hour," where more than 100 rabbits and their owners come together to play. The event is hosted by the Minnesota Companion Rabbit Society.

The Animal Humane Society is located at 845 Meadow Lane North in Golden Valley, Minn.

For more information, click here.