- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking people to keep an eye out for a missing man who may be headed from Wisconsin to Minnesota.

The man, 79-year-old Robert Swanson, is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Mercury Milan with Wisconsin plates 946-ZVF, and may be headed from Wisconsin Dells to Minnesota. Officials say he could be trying to get to the Shorewood or East Bethel areas.

He was reported missing earlier on Wednesday. Swanson is described as 5-foot-8-inches and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.