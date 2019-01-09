After weather challenges, Ice Castles to finally open Saturday in Excelsior, Minn.

- Though the unusual January weather has caused some delays, Ice Castles is ready to open Saturday in Excelsior, Minnesota.

Over the past several weeks, crews have been growing icicles, harvesting up to 10,000 each day and working a combined 4,000 hours. Each of those icicles is then hand-placed and sprayed with water. The process is repeated until the castles reach heights of around 30 feet.

For a few years now, the Utah-based company Ice Castles has brought their majestic attractions to Minnesota. Previously in Eden Prairie, Stillwater and at the Mall of America, this is the first year the castles can be found in Excelsior.

The attraction features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music at night. According to a release, the Excelsior castle is made up of 25 million pounds of ice and is roughly an acre in size.

For more information including how to get tickets, click here: https://icecastles.com/