- Nearly two years after their son was gunned down, two Richfield parents are renewing efforts to find the people responsible for the deadly shooting.

24-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Richfield back in 2017 and this week, his parents are taking to the streets in search of answers.

The public plea comes during Gun Violence Awareness Month. O’Shaughnessy’s parents are using the platform to bring attention to their son’s case.

This weekend, they’ll distribute fliers announcing a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Every day is hard,” said Cynthia Kuntz. “You wake up remembering that phone call. You go to bed remember that phone call.”

“A good man was gunned down for no reason,” said O’Shaughnessy.

On a July evening nearly two years ago, Johnathan was with family walking home from a community dance in Richfield when he was shot and killed in the drive-by shooting.

“There were several witnesses on bicycles that went by this and didn’t stop,” O’Shaughnessy said.

He was shot multiple times near the intersection of 64th Street and Portland. To this day there have been no arrests.

“We know that somebody knows who did this,” Kuntz said. O’Shaughnessy added, “He deserves justice, he was a good soul and he deserves that at the very least.”

As part of Gun Violence Awareness Month, this Sunday, the two are working with a group of volunteers to hit the pavement in a renewed push to find answers.

“Just a flier in a particular spot might click somebody’s memory, or guilt and shame and bring them out,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Near the area where their son was killed, a bench now stands as a permanent memorial. It’s a difficult reminder of a young life lost and a murder that’s still unsolved.

“The Richfield community needs this,” Kuntz said. “They want to know who did this. They want to feel safe again, just like we do.”

Volunteers will meet at the Local Roots Café on 66th and Chicago Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

The plan is to distribute fliers throughout Richfield and South Minneapolis with the hope it compels someone to come forward.