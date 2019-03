- After six decades of serving Twin Cities bicyclists, Penn Cycle is closing its doors.

On Monday, owner Pat Sorensen announced via Facebook that "after a great deal of consideration, we've decided that the time has come to take a new and exciting step. We’ve found a partner in Freewheel Bike, who will take what we’ve created here at Penn Cycle and build on it, continuing to serve our community in even bigger and better ways while sticking to the same core principles of treating people like family and delivering outstanding customer service."

According to Penn Cycle, all locations will be closed March 19—21 and will reopen on March 22.

“When I first started selling bikes, I’d sell them to young kids and they’d come back with their kids and I would sell their kids their first bikes. I’m working with the grandparents now. I’ve had many generations of people I’ve been able to set up on bikes and have influenced a cycling way of life for a lot of people,” Sorensen said.