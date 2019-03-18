Shortly after his 26th birthday, Alec Smith of Minneapolis was forced off his mother's health insurance. Less than a month later, he was found dead in his home.

“The official cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis,” said Nicole Smith-Holt, Alec’s mother. “He was rationing his insulin to make it to pay day."

A Type 1 diabetic, Alec made too much money to qualify for assistance and yet not enough to afford insurance on the open market. The first time he went to get his prescription without insurance, the out-of-pocket cost was $1,300.