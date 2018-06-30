Activists hope community event can help reduce violence in North Minneapolis

- After getting shot just steps away from his home, 12-year-old Jamar Williams is recovering - but his shooter has still not been caught.

Activists held a rally Saturday, hoping that by bringing the community together, they’ll be able to reduce violence in North Minneapolis. Williams’ family hopes their story will lead to safer streets for everyone.

Williams said he was getting ready to go to the store with his mother and siblings on May 18 when he was struck by a bullet in the knee.

“I’ve been doing really good,” Williams said. “I’ve been stretching my leg out and stuff, so I can walk now.”

More than a month has passed since Williams was shot, and the shooter still hasn’t been caught.

MAD DADS and other community groups joined each other on Irving Avenue North to turn the scene of violence into a gathering place.

“We are all here because a 12-year-old was shot and because we all care about that child and we’re all saying that’s not okay,” Phillipe Cunningham, City Council member for Ward 4. “This is what the real north side looks like.”

Cunningham said he hopes his fellow council members will provide more support for efforts to fight violence.

“It’s about building a strong budget, that builds into community based public safety strategies,” said Cunningham.

While Williams’ family is grateful for the support, they’re still shaken by what happened.

“I didn’t do anything. I just wanted to go to the store with my family, and this just popped up,” Williams said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Minneapolis Police.