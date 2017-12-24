A Christmas Eve surprise for families touched by tragedy

- A white trailer held Christmas Eve surprises on four wheels, aimed at comforting young people touched by tragedy.

This is the second year that East Central Sports in North Branch has sponsored a Christmas wish.

Owner Mac Johnston told Fox 9 the store solicits nominations for deserving families each year and surprises them with ATVs on Christmas Eve.

Their first stop was Wayzata, where they surprised the family of Officer Bill Mathews. He was killed in September while picking up debris on Highway 12.

“We got a story brought in about Officer Bill Mathews’ kids and wife and boom, I said we're for sure doing that one,” Johnston said.

Mathews’ son Wyatt was surprised with an ATV and his widow Shawn, was surprised with jewelry.

“Huge surprise. No idea, which it's hard to pull one over on me, so good job,” Shawn Mathews said. “It lets you know there's a lot of good out there.”

The crew also stopped in Anoka County to surprise a family whose home was destroyed in a fire.

The Bourke family lost everything in a fire in Oak Grove earlier this month, just weeks before Christmas. They were added to Johnston’s list after he saw their story on Fox 9. Aiden and Hailey Bourke received ATVs and helmets as well.

“My sister said some friends were coming over to donate for us, but I did not know that four wheelers were involved,” said Gina Bourke, the children’s mother. “This is amazing. They're going to really love it.”

Johnston is just happy to do his part to help.

“God, you feel good about doing it to see the joy you bring to these families when they're going through tough times,” Johnston said.

The final stop was in Hinckley, surprising a teen who has been helping to take care of his mother after she was paralyzed in an accident more than a year ago. He's been juggling school and work, along with his obligations at home.

Johnston hopes the program continues to grow and that other businesses come on board so they can help more families in years to come.

