<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414333942" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" 94-year-old Richfield WWII veteran wants to return to Guam, needs your help addthis:title="94-year-old Richfield WWII veteran wants to return to Guam, needs your help"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414333942.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414333942");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414333942-414334305"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414333942-414334305" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/360ZW103.MXF_00.54.28.08_1561338831612_7434378_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Christina Palladino, FOX 9
Posted Jun 23 2019 08:10PM CDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 08:20PM CDT Rosengren kept a detailed journal of his time serving in the Navy during World War II. He still remembers what it was like to arrive in Guam in 1945 as a young man about to go off to war.</p><p>“When I was there during the war, it was all military, completely military,” he said.</p><p>Recently, the 94-year-old was invited by the local government to take part in Guam’s 75th Liberation Remembrance events next month.</p><p>His family was under the impression the local tourism industry would pay for the majority of costs to get him there, but that’s no longer the case.</p><p>So, his daughter decided to create a GoFundMe page to help.</p><p>“I think it’s going to mean a lot to him and the way they are responding to the World War II vets and trying to do some accommodations and honor them too it’s going to mean a lot to him and me too,” said Debbie King. “It makes me feel good that I’m going to be able to be a part of that.”</p><p>King will have to help her father get through all the logistics of the multiple flights from Minnesota to Guam.</p><p>As an added bonus, Rosengren gets to see his great grandchildren who actually live in Guam.</p><p>With the help of the community, he’s looking forward to a trip of a lifetime and to possibly reconnect with fellow soldiers who served alongside him.</p><p>“You might look at them two or three times before you really figure out who that is,” he said. “You gotta remember, we were 19, 20, 21, 23 years old.”</p><p>The ceremony is July 21. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence" title="Infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to possible metal presence" data-articleId="414262844" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Perrigo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to possible metal presence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 06:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 03:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALLEGAN, Mich, (FOX 10) - An infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled due to the potential presence of a metal foreign matter. Perrigo issued the recall of the 35-oz, 992-gram containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron after caution that came from a consumer report. No other retailers or products have been affected by this recall. Perrigo said in a press release that consumers who have purchased this product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021. The code can be found on the bottom of the package. Perrigo also says to stop use of the product and visit Walmart for a refund. If you have questions about the formula, you can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181 and if you have health-related concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider. FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/li-man-becomes-11th-dominican-republic-vacation-death" title="NY man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death" data-articleId="414289412" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NY man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 12:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 01:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Dominican officials try to quell rising concerns among would-be travelers worldwide about safety there, the U.S. Department of State on Friday confirmed to Fox News the June 17 death of a New York business owner, Vittorio Caruso, 56, who died after becoming critically ill at the Boca Chica Resort in Santo Domingo.</p><p>Caruso's death is the third in a seven-day span in June, and he's the 11th American tourist to die in the Dominican Republic since last year. The case of another tourist, a woman from Pennsylvania who died in 2016 under similar circumstances, was made public by her family this past week after they read about the others and detected common threads.</p><p>The two other U.S. tourists who died this month are Leyla Cox, a 53-year-old hospital MRI technician from New York who was found dead in her hotel room on June 10, and Joseph Allen, 55, from New Jersey, who died in his room on June 13.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nc-woman-tried-to-poison-fiance-with-eye-drops-got-idea-from-wedding-crashers" title="NC woman tried to poison fiancé with eye drops, got idea from ‘Wedding Crashers'" data-articleId="414289071" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Salisbury Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NC woman tried to poison fiancé with eye drops, got idea from ‘Wedding Crashers'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Carolina woman is accused of trying to make her fiancé sick by putting eye drops in his drink.</p><p>The woman told police she got the idea from the movie “Wedding Crashers.” She told police she wanted to sicken and incapacitate him, so she could move out of their home with their daughter without him being able to stop her.</p><p>Jaymee Cruz, of Salisbury, NC, faces a felony charge of distributing a noxious or deleterious substance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-pride-parade-kicks-off-in-minneapolis-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/1896YR.MXF_01.03.28.16_1561328966623_7434423_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1896YR.MXF_01.03.28.16_1561328966623.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pride Parade brings thousands into Minneapolis on Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/back-to-the-50s-car-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/46th_Annual_Back_to_the_50s_Car_Show_0_7433790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="46th_Annual_Back_to_the_50s_Car_Show_0_20190623142958"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Back to the 50s Weekend celebrates 46th year running</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/most-popular/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WORLDS UGLIEST DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-bear-spotted-near-marine-on-st-croix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/bearr_1561292573556_7433657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bear spotted near Marine on St. Croix - Photo credit Jason Neff" title="bearr_1561292573556.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Bear spotted near Marine on St. Croix</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hannah Green goes wire-to-wire to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Chaska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Perrigo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to possible metal presence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/li-man-becomes-11th-dominican-republic-vacation-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NY man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nc-woman-tried-to-poison-fiance-with-eye-drops-got-idea-from-wedding-crashers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/cruz_1561308675503_7434013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Salisbury&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NC woman tried to poison fiancé with eye drops, got idea from ‘Wedding Crashers'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-pride-parade-kicks-off-in-minneapolis-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Pride Parade brings thousands into Minneapolis on Sunday 