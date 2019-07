- Ken Fox has been an artist since he was a kid but at age 84 his drawings are still bringing smiles.

"[It's] my way of saying thank you for what they do."

After serving in the Air Force, followed by 22 years of teaching at the former School of Associated Arts, Fox has walls full of charcoal drawing and oil paintings. But more recently he's turned his talents toward St. Paul police.

"I joke police officers look for people, I go around looking for police officers," said Fox. "So I find them in grocery stores, events, in their car, restaurant, wherever they happen to be."

It usually doesn't take long for the police Fox encounters to be convinced to pause and pose. Working off the cell phone photos he takes, Fox is currently working on his 61st portrait with hopes of drawing as many of the 635 officers on the St. Paul police force as he can.

"My main reason for getting involved with the police was after I hear what they have to go through," said Fox. "I thought, in my small, way I might give them something, so that's what I started doing."

Chief Todd Axtell was so impressed he hired Fox to do another drawing of his wife and her late father.

"It's so humbling to have someone in our community that has this incredible talent and keeps it to himself for the most part," said the chief. "And gives back in such a way to create that indelible piece of history."

Depending on the amount of detail, each drawing takes about ten hours. Officer Eric Reetz received his Tuesday. "I guess I kind of forgot about it because it's been a month," the officer said. "I was blown away how detailed it is."

Fox says the reactions he receives are better than money and why loves putting pencil to paper every day.

"When I see how they look and what they say about it, you can't buy that."