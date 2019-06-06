< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 75 years since the most important weather forecast in history fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=75 years since the most important weather forecast in history&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/75-years-since-the-most-important-weather-forecast-in-history" data-title="75 years since the most important weather forecast in history" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/75-years-since-the-most-important-weather-forecast-in-history" addthis:title="75 years since the most important weather forecast in history"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411134291.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411134291");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411134291-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411134291-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_640_360.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411134291-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Allied forces weather map from the morning of June 6, 1944 showing a storm northeast of what is now the United Kingdom, and surface observations from the north Atlantic all the way to Russia... image courtesy of the UK Met Office </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411134291-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GermanWeatherForecast_1559824067006_7358827_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411134291-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GermanWeatherForecast_1559824067006.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411134291-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Allied forces weather map from the morning of June 6, 1944 showing a storm northeast of what is now the United Kingdom, and surface observations from the north Atlantic all the way to Russia... image courtesy of the UK Met Office" title="EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Allied forces weather map from the morning of June 6, 1944 showing a storm northeast of what is now the United Kingdom, and surface observations from the north Atlantic all the way to Russia... image courtesy of the UK Met Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GermanWeatherForecast_1559824067006_7358827_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="German forces weather map from June 6, 1944 showing current observations from German controlled areas. The lack of date in the United Kingdom & north Atlantic drastically hindered their forecast accuracy... image courtesy of the UK Met Office" title="GermanWeatherForecast_1559824067006.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>German forces weather map from June 6, 1944 showing current observations from German controlled areas. The lack of date in the United Kingdom & north Atlantic drastically hindered their forecast accuracy... image courtesy of the UK Met Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411134291');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Allied forces weather map from the morning of June 6, 1944 showing a storm northeast of what is now the United Kingdom, and surface observations from the north Atlantic all the way to Russia... image courtesy of the UK Met Office" title="EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GermanWeatherForecast_1559824067006_7358827_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="German forces weather map from June 6, 1944 showing current observations from German controlled areas. (FOX 9) - There have been many important weather forecasts over the last century and a half, but none likely more important than that of the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944. One hundred thousand soldiers, 12,000 aircraft, 5,000 warships, and literally the fate of the world was in the hands of a few meteorologists.

Late May and early June 1944 proved to be a very stormy period for the western part of Europe with several storm systems rolling across the continent from the Atlantic. These storms could throw high winds, rough seas and low cloud cover at the invasion that could cripple any attack they would have on the Germans. So, the meteorologists were tasked with picking the day the invasion would occur based off of expected weather conditions.

While original plans were to invade on the 5th of June, that was scrubbed and delayed to the 6th, when three groups of meteorologists, led by James Martin Stagg, agreed there would be a brief lull in the storms long enough for their forces to make landfall. The Germans, however, were taken a little by surprise because their meteorologists did NOT predict this lull. It was this forecasting discrepancy that likely changed the course of human history.

The two images above are zoomed in handwritten archived drawings courtesy of the UK Met Office from the Allied meteorologists as well as the German meteorologists.

The Allied map on the morning of June 6, 1944 shows current observations from areas into the north Atlantic (likely from ships or aircraft) through the U.K., France and all the way to Russia. However, the German map only shows observations from German occupied territories or in locations they had spies.

Notice the lack of data from the U.K., Ireland, and the north Atlantic. It was likely this lack of data that ultimately led to the Germans inaccurate forecast, because in this part of the Northern Hemisphere, just like North America, our weather generally comes from the west.

Well, with no observations from the west, and no modern day satellites to be able to see that far away, the Germans were unaware of where any storms were located or where they would track. You can't exactly forecast what you can't see.

So how did the Allied forces have so many surface observations across Europe when they were controlled by the Germans?

The Allies captured and decoded their enigma machines giving them access to secret German information, which included weather reports. So, pretty much every mission leading up to that day helped the Allies beat the Germans. From then on, the United States, the U. K. and many other nations around the world considered weather forecasting as a national security matter and have invested tens of billions of dollars to get to where we are today. One hundred thousand soldiers, 12,000 aircraft, 5,000 warships, and literally the fate of the world was in the hands of a few meteorologists.</p><p>Late May and early June 1944 proved to be a very stormy period for the western part of Europe with several storm systems rolling across the continent from the Atlantic. These storms could throw high winds, rough seas and low cloud cover at the invasion that could cripple any attack they would have on the Germans. So, the meteorologists were tasked with picking the day the invasion would occur based off of expected weather conditions.</p><p>While original plans were to invade on the 5th of June, that was scrubbed and delayed to the 6th, when three groups of meteorologists, led by James Martin Stagg, agreed there would be a brief lull in the storms long enough for their forces to make landfall. The Germans, however, were taken a little by surprise because their meteorologists did NOT predict this lull. It was this forecasting discrepancy that likely changed the course of human history.</p><p>The two images above are zoomed in handwritten archived drawings courtesy of the UK Met Office from the Allied meteorologists as well as the German meteorologists.</p><p>The Allied map on the morning of June 6, 1944 shows current observations from areas into the north Atlantic (likely from ships or aircraft) through the U.K., France and all the way to Russia. However, the German map only shows observations from German occupied territories or in locations they had spies.</p><p>Notice the lack of data from the U.K., Ireland, and the north Atlantic. It was likely this lack of data that ultimately led to the Germans inaccurate forecast, because in this part of the Northern Hemisphere, just like North America, our weather generally comes from the west.</p><p>Well, with no observations from the west, and no modern day satellites to be able to see that far away, the Germans were unaware of where any storms were located or where they would track. You can’t exactly forecast what you can’t see.</p><p>So how did the Allied forces have so many surface observations across Europe when they were controlled by the Germans?</p><p>The Allies captured and decoded their enigma machines giving them access to secret German information, which included weather reports. So, pretty much every mission leading up to that day helped the Allies beat the Germans. From then on, the United States, the U. By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 06 2019 07:32AM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:35AM CDT

To ease wait times, security changes coming to Target Field

In an effort to ease congestion and get people through the gates in a timelier manner, the Minnesota Twins announced changes to their security procedures Thursday.

Starting June 11 during the Twins' next homestand, fans will be able to go through security at Target Field without having to emptying their pockets.

Target Field's bag policy is also changing. Beginning July 5, only "single-compartment" bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items will be allowed in the stadium. Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar

A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service's radar wasn't a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California.

Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles (129 kilometers) wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday.

But Dandrea tells the Los Angeles Times that the ladybugs are actually spread throughout the sky, flying at between 5,000 and 9,000 feet (1,525 and 2,745 meters), with the most concentrated group about 10 miles (16 kilometers) wide. The roadway to the scene of the accident was blocked by NY State Troopers. (FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 06 2019 07:42AM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 09:32AM CDT

One cadet was killed, 20 were injured along with two soldiers in an accident involving a training vehicle at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Thursday morning, officials said.

The vehicle overturned at approximately 6:45 a.m. in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle off Route 293 at the Camp Natural Bridge training site.

The school tweeted at 8:18 a.m. that emergency vehicles responded to the scene where cadet summer training takes place. class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/TZ-1C%20-%20BEER%20TRUCK%20DRIVERS_00.00.16.04_1559785186063.png_7357283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beer truck drivers honored"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-arlington-a-s-player-with-cancer-takes-ceremonial-trip-around-bases"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town%20Ball%20pic_1559779742919.JPG_7356887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rounding the bases"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/town-ball-tour-fox-9-visits-arlington-baseball-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town_Ball_Tour__Fox_9_visits_Arlington_B_0_7355673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Town_Ball_Tour__Fox_9_visits_Arlington_B_0_20190605220218"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Town Ball Tour: Fox 9 visits Arlington Baseball Park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411134291'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/accident-at-west-point-training-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;West&#x20;Point&#x20;cadet&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x2c;&#x20;others&#x20;injured&#x20;when&#x20;their&#x20;5-ton&#x20;truck&#x20;overturned&#x20;during&#x20;summer&#x20;training&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;defense&#x20;official&#x20;tells&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;roadway&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;was&#x20;blocked&#x20;by&#x20;NY&#x20;State&#x20;Troopers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/75-years-since-the-most-important-weather-forecast-in-history" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allied&#x20;forces&#x20;weather&#x20;map&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;morning&#x20;of&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;1944&#x20;showing&#x20;a&#x20;storm&#x20;northeast&#x20;of&#x20;what&#x20;is&#x20;now&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;surface&#x20;observations&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;north&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;all&#x20;the&#x20;way&#x20;to&#x20;Russia&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x20;image&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;UK&#x20;Met&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>75 years since the most important weather forecast in history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/traffic/air-ambulance-responds-to-serious-motorcycle-crash-on-i-35w-near-forest-lake-split" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air ambulance responds to serious motorcycle crash on I-35W near Forest Lake split</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-to-mark-75th-anniversary-of-d-day-at-normandy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump&#x20;marks&#x20;75th&#x20;anniversary&#x20;of&#x20;D-Day&#x20;at&#x20;Normandy" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump tells D-Day veterans they're among greatest Americans</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411134291'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 