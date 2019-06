- Five kids suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck Wednesday in Harris Township in northern Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 169 and County Road 17 around 8:35 a.m. for the collision.

Investigators say the Ford pick-up was headed south on 169 when the driver started to turn westbound onto CR 17, but decided not to turn and moved back onto the southbound lane of 169.

However, when it moved back into the lane, it hit a school bus that was also headed south on Highway 169 before striking the bumper of another truck that was stalled on the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Neither truck driver was hurt. The bus was carrying 32 school kids, five of whom were taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with minor injuries.