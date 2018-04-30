46-year-old Princeton, Minn. woman missing since April 28

- Authorities in Princeton, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 46-year-old woman.

Tanis Larson was last seen on Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m. She is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 240 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored Bob Marley t-shirt and black sweat pants. She walks with a limp.

Authorities say Larson may seek out churches.

Anyone with information on Larson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mille Lacs County Dispatch at 888-860-8250 or call 911.

