3D animations introduced in Noor trial pose questions for future cases 10 2019 06:18PM By Paul Blume, FOX 9
Posted Jun 10 2019 04:48PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 06:18PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 06:44PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411886185-411896562" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560206034214_7378557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411886185" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor gave a glimpse at the possible future of crime scene investigations. </p><p>3D animated videos gave authorities the chance to recreate the scene the night Justine Rusczyzk Damond was killed.</p><p>Prosecutors said the pair of 3D animated videos - created from laser-scanning and sophisticated computer software - would give jurors a “nice visual representation” of <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mohamed-noor-repeatedly-testifies-shooting-damond-was-split-second-decision-">what went on inside</a> Mohamed Noor’s squad car.</p><p>However, the judge sided with Noor’s defense team and found the presentation confusing, eventually ruling it too prejudicial for the high stakes trial.</p><p>So, what is the future of these animations in the criminal justice system? </p><p>The videos were created from a Leica scanner and provided a unique perspective in the alley behind Damond’s home following the deadly shooting. The animation has a fly-through feel to it, and, without the benefit of drone technology, it shows viewers every angle - including distances and spacing.</p><p>“It would have given them an idea of the scene that, I think that would have been helpful in deliberations,” prosecutor Patrick Lofton said.</p><p>Prosecutors Patrick Lofton and Amy Sweasy attempted to introduce the high tech imagery in their case against (get rid of Mohamed) Noor, including a model that shows potential bullet trajectories coming out of the squad car. Oversized digital pawns were used as plug-ins for the shooter and the victim.</p><p>But, the judge ultimately ruled the video could not be used. Criminal Defense Attorney Marsh Halberg, who wasn’t directly involved in the Noor case, agrees with the decision.</p><p>“I think the fact that things are not in scale…the fact that it feels like you're in real time watching the crime as it occurs, which is so prejudicial, it outweighs any value. I don’t think it’s good to let it in,” he said.</p><p>The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension now regularly uses the Leica technology to scan, measure and document crime scenes. The operator moves the Leica to several different locations with its invisible lasers bouncing off everything it strikes, supposedly leading to imagery that replicates the physical surroundings of the scene itself. </p><p>Lofton and Sweasy believe it’s the kind of technology that can return jurors to the spot of the crime and give them angles and perspectives to help them see what happened and who is telling the truth.</p><p>“The equipment will be used to document crime scenes in the future, so hopefully the law can catch up. The same is true with DNA evidence, and I’m sure a couple hundred years ago, with fingerprint evidence. The law can be slow to catch up sometimes,” Lofton said.</p><p>The BCA owns two of the Leica devices at a price tag of $120,000 each. Additionally, Minneapolis police own one, often used for traffic-related cases.</p><p>Officials point out that while measurements from the equipment are routinely admitted at trial, it seems to be the animating of the data where courts are drawing the line – at least for now.</p> </div> </section> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411886185 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411886185 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411886185",i="relatedHeadlines-411886185",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Woman_shares_cautionary_tale_after_contr_0_7380851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Woman_shares_cautionary_tale_after_contr_0_7380851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Woman_shares_cautionary_tale_after_contr_0_7380851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Woman_shares_cautionary_tale_after_contr_0_7380851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Rogers, Minnesota woman could be out nearly tens of thousands of dollars after she claims the contractor she hired to build a new deck took her money and never finished the job." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shares cautionary tale after contractor fails to complete job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Rogers, Minnesota woman could be out nearly tens of thousands of dollars after she claims the contractor she hired to build a new deck took her money and never finished the job.</p><p>The woman is taking the man to court this week to try and get her money back. In the meantime, she wants to speak out and warn others now that we're in the middle of home repair season.</p><p>Ellen Blue acknowledges she definitely missed some red flags in this situation, but she trusted the person who referred him and his website seemed legitimate. She hopes others can learn from her mistakes when forking out tens of thousands of dollars.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-dies-in-head-on-crash-with-semi-tractor-near-mora-minn" title="Woman dies in head-on crash with semi tractor near Mora, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman dies in head-on crash with semi tractor near Mora, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman died after she collided head-on with a semi tractor Monday afternoon near Mora, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:46 p.m., a Chevrolet Classic was heading north on Highway 65 at 160th Avenue when the driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Peterbilt semi tractor.</p><p>The driver of the Chevy died at the scene. She has been identified as 42-year-old Stacy Renee Gariepy of Mora.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/abandoned-chihuahuas-reunited-after-days-on-the-run" title="Abandoned Chihuahuas reunited after days on the run" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Abandoned Chihuahuas reunited after days on the run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pair of Chihuahuas caused some commotion in Columbus, Minnesota after the duo went on the run, sparking a search that lasted eight days.</p><p>Now, the two dogs are safe in custody after a lovely Monday afternoon reunion outside North Metro Animal Care and Control.</p><p>“Obviously, I think they enjoyed being back together... It was a good reunion. Featured Videos The Twins defeated the Tigers 12-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)" title="Twins hot start"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Breaking down the Twins' historic start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-city-considers-ordinance-to-fine-parents-of-bullies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="School children are shown sitting in front of computers during a lab class in a file photo. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)" title="getty_childrenschoolfile_061019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin city considers ordinance to fine parents of bullies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1-on-1: Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-dies-in-head-on-crash-with-semi-tractor-near-mora-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman dies in head-on crash with semi tractor near Mora, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abandoned-chihuahuas-reunited-after-days-on-the-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Abandoned Chihuahuas reunited after days on the run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/breaking-down-the-twins-historic-start" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-1148765686_1560212628705_7380324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-1148765686_1560212628705_7380324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-1148765686_1560212628705_7380324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-1148765686_1560212628705_7380324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-1148765686_1560212628705_7380324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson&#x20;Cruz&#x20;&#x23;23&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;Mitch&#x20;Garver&#x20;&#x23;18&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;two-run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Detroit&#x20;Tigers&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;inning&#x20;at&#x20;Comerica&#x20;Park&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Twins&#x20;defeated&#x20;the&#x20;Tigers&#x20;12-2&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Duane&#x20;Burleson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Breaking down the Twins' historic start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-city-considers-ordinance-to-fine-parents-of-bullies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="School&#x20;children&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;sitting&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;computers&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;lab&#x20;class&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Peter&#x20;Macdiarmid&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin city considers ordinance to fine parents of bullies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 