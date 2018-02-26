3 people tied up at knifepoint during Mpls. home invasion

- Minneapolis police are investigating a home invasion that took place at a Midtown Phillips neighborhood Friday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., a man forced his way into a home by knifepoint on the 2500 block of 11th Avenue South. He tied up a 28-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man who were inside the home before going through the home and taking cash, according to the police report.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The 30-year-old woman and the 32-year-old man were treated for injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time.