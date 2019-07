- Two fatal, chain reaction crashes have now occurred on Hwy. 95 in North Branch, Minnesota in less than two days.

At 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, a Dodge Caliber, driven by a 21-year-old Cambridge woman, was traveling east on Highway 95 when it rear-ended a Kia Soul, driven by a 47-year-old North Branch woman, that was stopped or slowing down to turn left onto Hornsby Street Northeast, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The impact pushed the Kia Soul into a Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17-year-old North Branch man, which was in the right turn lane on westbound Highway 95 waiting to turn onto Hornsby Street. The cars came to rest in the northeast corner of the intersection.

The passenger of the Kia, David Winberg, 56, of North Branch, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Kia was taken to Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, a 58-year-old motorcyclist from North Branch, died in another chain reaction crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and 392nd Street.

Both crashes remain under investigation.