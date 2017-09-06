Two Minneapolis bridges to close due to construction

- Two upcoming bridge closures in Minneapolis are expected to have a "significant traffic impact," according to City of Minneapolis and MnDOT officials.

The Franklin Avenue Bridge, which runs over I-35W is expected to close on Monday, September 18. It will be closed through mid-2018. Detailed detour information will be released closer to the closure date.

The Portland Avenue Bridge, which goes over I-94 and I-35W, will close in late September for about two months for pier work.

The bridge closures are part of the 35W@94: Downtown to Crosstown project, which is a four-year construction project to redesign the area along 35W between 42nd Street and downtown Minneapolis.

For more information about the project, click here.