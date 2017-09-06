Victim in deadly St. Cloud stabbing identified

- St. Cloud police identified the Iowa man killed in a stabbing at a St. Cloud home Tuesday morning.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Andre Tirrel Reaves of Deloit, Iowa.

Investigators believe Reaves and the suspect Robin Hanson traveled together from Iowa to stay for the weekend at a home in the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road. Hanson is also from Deloit.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to the home and attempted to revive Reaves, who had been stabbed in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Hanson is in custody at the Stearns County Jail.