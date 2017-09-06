Charges: Farmington man shot girlfriend four times

- A 35-year-old Farmington, Minnesota man has been charged with attempted second degree murder and first degree assault for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to a Dakota County criminal complaint.

Sunday night, Farmington police received a report a 25-year-old woman had been shot by her boyfriend, who was identified as Nicholas Orion Carlson.

When police arrived, the young woman was lying in the driveway. She had been shot four times and needed emergency surgery on her abdomen. She also partially lost one of her fingers on her left hand.

In an interview with police, the victim said she and Carlson were discussing their relationship in the basement when he pulled out a gun. He shot her as she was running away up the stairs.

Police later arrested Carlson.

“This appears to be another case of domestic violence that almost took a life in our community," said Dakota County Attorney. "We wish the victim well in her recovery from this violent crime.”