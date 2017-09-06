MISSING SNAKE: Authorities seek boa constrictor in Mille Lacs County

Posted: Sep 06 2017 02:41PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 03:38PM CDT

PRINCETON, Minn. (KMSP) - Authorities are looking for a pet boa constrictor that went missing in Princeton, Minnesota, on Monday.

Mille Lacs County Animal Control wrote that due to cooler temperatures, Rocky the boa "may not be doing well or could possibly be deceased."

According to a Facebook post by the owner's friend, the snake snuck out from its home.

If you spot the boa, contact county dispatch at 320-983-8257, animal control at 320-492-5865 or call 911.

