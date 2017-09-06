ROCORI High School drops parking lot flag ban after protest

- School officials at ROCORI High School are dropping a newly-implemented policy that banned all flags on vehicles in the student's parking lot, after students organized a peaceful protest.

The students were informed of the new policy on the first day of school on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the student parking lot was full of vehicles flying the American flag.

School officials told Fox 9 the policy change was in response to a few students who flew Confederate flags on their vehicles last year. To prevent it from happening during the new school year, the school legally had to ban all flags from vehicles in the parking lot.

The text of the parking permit application read: “Students are not allowed to display flags or banners from their vehicles while parked in the ROCORI school parking lot.”

ROCORI High School is located in Cold Spring, but also serves students in nearby Rockville and Richmond.