Protesters in Minneapolis march against rescinding of DACA

- Hundreds of Minnesotans took to the streets in protest of the Trump administration's announcement to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

Among the marchers were DACA recipients, who were brought to the United States when they were children. The program, created during the Obama administration, would protect them from deportation and allow them to work in the U.S.

19-year-old Danny Sosa, a DACA recipient, was brought here by his parents from Mexico when he was a baby. He goes to college and is trying to start his own business, but his DACA permit will expire in January.

“I’ve been here almost my whole life,” said Sosa. “They say we should be deported back to our main country. This is my country I don’t know anything else. I’ve been here since I was 7 months. I don’t know anything else where am I supposed to go?”



The rally started outside the Minnesota GOP office in Minneapolis. The march then continued to Senator Amy Klobuchar's office where they left a petition asking her to stand up against the move to remove the program. Klobuchar has spoken in support of DACA.

“Ending DACA, which has been in place since 2012, would create tremendous uncertainty and risk deportation for DREAMers across the country," said Klobuchar in a statement. "I sent a letter urging the President to keep DACA in place along with 41 other Senators, and I stand ready to work with those on both sides of the aisle to preserve it.”

From her office, the march moved to the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility to protest Sheriff Rich Stanek for his support of Trump's immigration policies.

Several bus routes were detoured during demonstration, according to Metro Transit.

Minneapolis police say no one was arrested at the rally.

Tuesday night, President Trump tweeted Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!”

