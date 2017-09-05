Local musicians to perform at MPR 50th Anniversary Block Party

- Minnesota Public Radio is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Block Party by bringing some big local names to downtown St. Paul.

Set for Oct. 7, the free outdoor celebration features performances by local musicians including Dessa, jeremy messersmith & friends and Chris Thile and the Prairie Home Companion House Band.

The anniversary is also celebrating the season premiere of "A Prairie Home Companion" at the newly renovated Palace Theater

The party will also feature activities offered by the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul Central Library and ArtStart/ArtScraps, the St. Paul Saints and Ready Go Carts.