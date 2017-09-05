State Fair breaks all-time attendance record

- This year was the best attended Minnesota State Fair of all time, breaking last year's record by more than 30,000 people.

Minnesota's annual 12-day farewell to summer always draws crowds, but mild weather and plenty of new sights, smells and sounds brought almost 2 million people through the gates. 1,997,320 to be exact.

Even a few rainy days couldn't dampen the mood, and though organizers say the attendance numbers are great, everyone behind the scenes at the Great Minnesota Get-Together says they measure their success by making sure everyone enjoys themselves.

"Our goal is always make it better than the last," State Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said. "So our goal for 2018 is going to be even better than this year."