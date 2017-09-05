Iowa man visiting St. Cloud stabbed to death by friend

- An Iowa man was stabbed to death by a friend while visiting St. Cloud, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:35 a.m., officers were called to a house on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Street Southwest on a report of a stabbing. Inside the house, they found a man who had been stabbed in the torso.

According to St. Cloud police, the man was stabbed during an argument with his friend, a 22-year-old man who was also visiting from Iowa. The two were staying at the house where the incident occurred.

The victim died a short time later at the St. Cloud Hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held for second degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.