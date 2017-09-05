Teen injured after duck blind knocks him from bumper

- A 15-year-old boy who was standing on the rear bumper of a truck was injured when the goose blind he was helping hold down broke free and knocked him off the moving vehicle early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on County Road 27 near County Road 201 outside of Brooten, Minnesota, according to the Stearns County sheriff's office. Two other teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were riding in the truck and attempting to hold down the portable goose blind through their open windows while the 15-year-old, stood on the rear bumper. The goose blind caught in the wind and broke free, knocking the 15-year-old off the bumper and onto the pavement.

The teen hit his head on the pavement and was eventually taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for his injuries.