Woman, boy found dead at home in Orono, Minn.

- Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Orono, Minnesota Monday evening.



Authorities say officers were asked to do a welfare check at a house on Bayview Place on Monday afternoon. Around 8 p.m., officers returned to the home again and found a 47 year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy deceased.



Officials have provided no other details about what happened, but police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.