Woman, boy found dead at home in Orono, Minn.

Posted: Sep 05 2017 08:50AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05 2017 11:20AM CDT

ORONO, Minn. (KMSP) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Orono, Minnesota Monday evening. 

Authorities say officers were asked to do a welfare check at a house on Bayview Place on Monday afternoon. Around 8 p.m., officers returned to the home again and found a 47 year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy deceased.

Officials have provided no other details about what happened, but police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

