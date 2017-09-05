1st day of school for Minnehaha Academy students after explosion

- Students at Minnehaha Academy’s Upper School headed back to school Tuesday at their new home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota after an explosion destroyed part of their campus in Minneapolis last month.

Classes are being held on the former site of Brown College, located in an industrial park about six miles south of Minnehaha Academy’s Minneapolis campus. The site will serve as the school’s temporary home for the foreseeable future.

The natural gas explosion on Aug. 2 killed two staff members and injured nine other people. Part of the school was destroyed in the blast. A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board said the explosion was likely related to construction that was going on in the building at the time.

Following the accident, administrators scrambled to find a new site to start classes on time. Crews spent the past three weeks renovating the former Brown College building, bringing in new furniture, computers, supplies and even school logos.

On Monday night, there was a special building dedication service highlighting the efforts to get the building ready for students.

“I’m holding back the tears of excitement,” Donna Harris, the president of Minnehaha Academy, said. “[I] know it’s only been eight days of lost class time. It’s just thrilling, eight days later.”

Minnehaha Academy seniors led a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new campus ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday. Students at the school may be going to class at the Mendota Heights location for the next two school years since the investigation into last month’s explosion is still ongoing and repairs to the building have not even started.